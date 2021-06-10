Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, (APC-Sokoto) Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, has called for lasting solutions to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

Wamakko made the call while briefing newsmen after the caucus’ closed-door session, held in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said: “We must continue to find more solutions that can be applied to the security challenges.

“Of course, there are many ways of finding a solution. I know we are using the security outfit very well, but there are other ways of finding lasting solutions to the challenges, facing our country today.

“We are concerned as Nigerians and as northerners.

“This country has to be as free as possible, so that every Nigerian can move freely to do their normal businesses without any fear or security challenge, “he said.

He noted that at resumption on June 22, the forum would hold another meeting which would be aimed at strengthening the decisions taken so far. (NAN)