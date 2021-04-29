From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi has assured Nigerians that a highly coordinated approach has been put in place to avert the looming threat of attack on Airport facilities across the Country.

The NSCDC boss who in a swift reaction to an intelligence report directed Commandants of States with Airports to immediately liaise with the Airports Management Authorities and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities, also hinted that the move is necessary to elicit credible intelligence that will not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported acts to book.

According to the CG, the Corps cannot afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, his marching order to all concerned State Commandants to adequately deploy operatives from specialized units such as Counter-Terrorism, Anti-Vandalism, Crisis and Disaster Management as well as Intelligence and Surveillance personnel for covert operations to all the Airports in the country.

In a statement issued by DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, National Headquarters, he called on all Nigerians to see the security of the country as everyone’s business and not an exclusive preserve of security agencies alone by volunteering credible information about any suspicious movement or criminals activities as he assured them of his organisation’s commitment to protect the identity of informants.