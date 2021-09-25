From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi has cautioned security chiefs to overcome the recent quagmire confronting the nation’s security architecture. According to him, all security agencies must come together and work assiduously to achieve a common goal.

He said, “even though there is interdependency, every agency has a clear-cut mandate and we all know our limitations; there is no need for the rift or unhealthy rivalry we are experiencing today which is causing us lots of drawback.

“We should all look at the bigger picture, which is national security in order to put Nigeria back on track and share information and intelligence to solve our security problems”.

Audi spoke while featuring in a panel discussion on “Nigeria’s security and law enforcement agencies and the challenges of policy and programme implementation,” organised for the participants of senior executive course 43, 2021, at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. The CG reiterated that role conflict is a major bane of cohesion among security operatives and also one of the causes of failure to nip in the bud various crisis rocking the country.

