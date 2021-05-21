The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established a Female Squad, aimed at enhancing security in schools susceptible to bandits’ attack.

The NSCDC Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Audi, disclosed this on Friday at the passing out parade of personnel of the squad at the corps training College in Katsina.

“Female Squad is a child of necessity borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity occasioned by armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and the need to effectively implement government’s proposed Safe School Initiative.

“Recent upsurge and frequency of attacks by bandits who engage in kidnapping of students for ransom has made it imperative to focus attention on intensifying security in schools environment.

“This is a proactive measure toward guaranteeing safety and restoring the confidence of students, parents, teachers and the community in the country’s security architecture,’’ Audi said.

He said that the corps would continue to take proactive measures in collaboration with sister agencies to guarantee security for the socio-economic development of the country.

The commandant-general charged the personnel to continue to do their best in combating security challenges facing the nation. (NAN)