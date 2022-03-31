From Uche Usim, Abuja

To help tackle the growing insecurity, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has handed over 16 patrol vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force to fortify its security architecture and boost its efficiency in protecting human and material assets along the Abuja-Kano road regularly patrolled by terrorists.

The donation of the Innoson Carrier 4WD (full option) vehicles draws strength from a 2021 presidential directive to the NSIA to support the Police with needed security equipment to properly secure that corridor.

The NSIA serves as the fund manager for the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, under which the Abuja-Kano Road project is being constructed. The agency is currently playing a major role in ensuring the completion of the 165 kilometres road project.

In his remarks at the handing over ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr Uche Orji, described the initiative as vital and strategic, aimed at further enhancing security by providing security personnel with a vital tool needed to protect infrastructure projects undertaken by the government.

According to the NSIA boss, the vehicles are fully equipped with the specific facilities that would be vital to the Police.

He assured that the NSIA will work closely with the Police to ensure that the maintenance and support needed for efficient delivery of the project were not in short supply.

Orji said that ‘the Authority is of the view that security is essential to economic development. With this mindset, our goal is to ensure that across all NSIA projects, investments are made to secure lives and property.

‘The donation of these 16 patrol vehicles under the PIDF to the Nigeria Police Force is in response to equip the police to better protect the lives of workers, residents, travellers as well as government assets along with the AKR project, which is presently ongoing.

‘Obviously, from the enormity of challenges we face, a significant number of resources is required. But we are hoping that this will go somewhere in helping the work that the IGP and your men are doing.’

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba, appreciated the NSIA for the donation, saying it will go a long way to boost security along the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road.

While urging other government agencies to take a cue from NSIA, he assured the Authority of a closer working relationship.

‘We call on other agencies to emulate the kind gesture of the NSIA who thought it wise to get presidential permission to assist the police,’ he stated.

‘You can also extend your hands to other security agencies in other to ameliorate our infrastructure needs.

‘The donation will in a greater way assist in the issue of patrol along those roads, or the issue of equipping in the police station that is along that road to enable constant patrol and intervention within the quickest possible means.’

The IGP assured the NSIA that the Police will take into action any call for a strategic deployment of the vehicles in specific areas along the road.

The highlight of the event was the official hand-over of the vehicles to the IGP, who inspected the Innoson Carrier 4WD (full option) pick up, alongside the NSIA MD, certifying it for use.

The AKR project was initially conceived as a rehabilitation contract to correct certain sections of the road as well as construct new sections.

It is a critical part of the A2, which is a main artery within Nigeria’s transportation grid, enabling the movement of people and products from the North to the South and vice versa.