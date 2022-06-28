From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Responding to the high rates of insecurity in the country, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Brig General Mohammad Kaku Fadah, has charged corps members posted to serve in Edo State to be conscious of their personal security both in and out of the camp adding that management has ensured the general security, welfare and wellbeing of all of them.

He gave the charge while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state

“As your father and number one corps member nationwide, I have come to let you know that the scheme values you a lot and will do everything within the legal framework as entrenched in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, to ensure your adequate protection throughout the service year,” DG Fadah said.

Fadah charged them to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programmes put in place by the scheme noting that the era of automatic employment for Corps members was gone in the country and that skills acquisition can always serve as an opportunity to fall back on in any eventuality.

“Whatever skills that you want, nobody is forcing you, but make sure you acquire a skill.

“If it were to be before, you can be rest assured that job was waiting for you, such period is no more available, the white-collar jobs are no longer available,” he said.

Read also: Stakeholders accuse security agencies of complicity in Niger Delta environmental pollution

He urged the corps members to reciprocate the good gestures of the management of the scheme by not engaging in negative publicity via online mass media platforms but rather choose to be different and promote peaceful coexistence and national unity and integration” he noted.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola expressed gratitude to the DG for shelving other pressing matters to come over to Edo State to see how his children are doing.

Mrs Abiodun said that the corps members have exhibited a high sense of discipline since their arrival at camp and are cooperating with camp officials to ensure that the contents of the Orientation Course are achieved.

“My DG, Sir, I want to let you know that the Crop of corps members deployed to Edo State are disciplined, well behaved and above all, they are supporting the camp management to ensure that the contents of the Orientation exercise are achieved,” she said.