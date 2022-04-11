From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has disclosed that the palace will hold a gathering of enigies and chiefs as well as other stakeholder to address issue of security, drug abuse, development among others in Edo state.

Ewuare II disclosed this over the weekend when a Benin group, OGBAKHA EDO paid him a courtesy visit to intimate him of the group’s existence and plans to develop the area.

“For sometime I have been contemplating convening a sort of gathering or summit, it is like a summit but I prefer to call it a gathering.

“It is going to be a gathering of all enigies and chiefs in Benin and would be extended to Edo central and Edo North Senatorial districts because all Edo people have their roots in Benin”.

He said in order to achieve the goal of addressing drug abuse, security and development, they need the support of the enigies and chiefs in their different domain as well as other groups..

“I want to unite all tribe in the state, so that instead of everybody doing his own, we would remain united so that we can work together for the common good of our people

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The monarch pledged to work with all groups in the state for the development of the Benin kingdom and the state at large

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Earlier, the President of the group Sam Guobadia, said they were at the place to inform the Monarch of the group plan activities and also seek royal blessing

He said the group is out to identify with the people, empower those who need empowerment and encourage those who want to go to school for the good of everybody in the society.

” There is high level of unemployment and as stakeholder we don’t want to sit back without doing something and we want to help our members and non members. That is what we stand for”.

” So, the issue economy, politics, security, cultural heritage and engagement of the youths are our priority”

He said the group is also out to enlightening those in position of authority that they are there to serve the people and sensitize the people on the need to go out and vote