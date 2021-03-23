From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has described the current wave of crime as worrisome and called on the federal government to adequately retool the military with modern equipment as a holistic approach of addressing the worsening security in the country.

He also called for collaboration between the military and other sisters security agencies in tackling killer herdsmen and border crimes.

Besides, the royal father stressed that an enhanced salary and allowances coupled with a workable insurance and housing scheme for army personnel would serve as “morale booster in curtailing all forms of insecurity issues in the country”.

The Oba spoke yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General G.U Chibisi, paid a working visit to his Palace in Benin City.

He promised full support from the palace to the Nigerian Army in its quest to flush out killer herdsmen and protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Earlier, Gen. Chibusi told the Oba that he is on tour of the various Army formations under his division and as well seek the royal blessings and prayers of the Oba to succeed in office‎.