From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to rid Ogun State of insecurity challenges, government has banned all waste cart pushers operating in the state with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Ola Oresanya, said the ban had become imperative as a result of the recent security report, which indicted the waste cart pushers of complicity in crimes across the state.

Oresanya, however, declared that any waste cart pusher caught operating henceforth in the state would be arrested, while his cart will be crushed.

He said: “While operating, our people innocently open their premises and commercial outlets to them for evacuation of their wastes but unknowingly to them, these cart pushers who are mostly foreigners collate vital information on how to compromise the security of their premises and pass them to the men of the underworld and sometimes join them to rob and terrorise our people.”

Aside from the security risk, the special adviser also accused the waste cart pushers of defacing the aesthetics of the state by indiscriminate dumping of refuse on medians and unauthorised places.

He, therefore, called on the residents of the state to patronize waste PSP in the area for prompt, effective and structured service, adding: “The new waste management economic programmes of waste reduction, waste use and waste recycling of the state government are already providing employment opportunities for the youths and the women across the state.”