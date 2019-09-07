Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Poised to provide adequate security of lives and property of Ogun State residents, the state government on Friday donated 100 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles to the Nigeria Police.

The official handover of the vehicles and motorcycles which took place at the Arcade Ground at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, was witnessed by the Inspector General of the Police, Muhammed Adamu. Speaking at the event, the State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the donation of the vehicles was the first step of his administration towards ensuring a safe environment for the residents and the investors doing business in Ogun.

He added that his administration has repackaged and reconstituted the Security Trust Fund to further ensure public and private sector participate fully in the security agenda of the government. While noting that his government will not tolerate any form of crimes, Abiodun assured that more efforts would be put in place to assist the police combat crimes adequately. In his remark, IGP Adamu lauded the governor for his gesture and urged other state governors in the country to emulate him by fulfiling their promises of assisting the police in their various states.

“All the state governors have promised to buy vehicles for security agencies in their various state. We are in Ogun state and we have seen the reality of it; the governor has brought 100 vehicles and 200 motorcycles for the security agency.” We call on other state governors within the zone to emulate what the governor of Ogun state has done.

“What he has done is to encourage the security agencies in the state to do more to what they have been doing. The state has been peaceful; there were cases of kidnapping that happened and we were able to solve them for the state to remain as peaceful as it used to be.”