The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ogun on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Clear the Rot’ as part of initiatives to rid the state of criminals.

Mr Ahmed Abodunrin, the State Commandant of NSCDC, who launched the special operation in Abeokuta, said the command was ready to eradicate crime in the state.

Abodunrin said that the purpose of the operation was to create awareness on the functions of the command and the need to refrain from criminal activities.

“Our aim is to continue to ensure public safety, we are carrying out this exercise as directed by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Mohammed Gana.

“We received a message from the people and NTA management in our office that hoodlums are always using the forest at the back of NTA Abeokuta to perpetrate evil.

“We have visited the forest with our Agro Rangers and Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) who were specifically trained to deal with forest issues,” he said.

He advised residents to always cooperate with the command and be alert in their various communities.

Abodunrin reiterated that the command would continue to curb pipeline vandalism in the state, saying a lot had been achieved due to strategies deployed to curb the act. (NAN)