From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has advised governments at all levels to engage members of the various transport unions to solve the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Oluomo stressed that the government must partner security agents and the leadership of transport unions to curb armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other criminal activities in the State.

The Speaker made this known while speaking to journalists shortly after inaugurating the new State Secretariat of the Riders and Owners of Motorcycle organisation (ROMO).

According to him, continuous engagement of transport unions would help curb the excesses of their members thereby engendering peace in the State.

“We will continue to engage them, when people have stayed at home for a long time they result to riding motor bikes, a lot of things will be coming up but what we are trying to do through this type of organization?

“We will keep engaging them and enlighten them and encourage them to do the thing the best way they are supposed to do it and that is why I will always give to this present government for giving them the enabling environment to thrive in the transport business”, Oluomo said.

He added that “This signifies the empowerment this government embarked upon when we came on board.

“ROMO as you can see is one of the motorcycle organisations that we have in Ogun State and we are able to accommodate a lot of youth that would have been roaming about the streets and causing a lot of havoc.

“People misinterpreted what we are doing, they are an organization at the same time agents of government are getting tax into the purse of the government, they are using their position to coordinate the activities of motorcycle riders in the state. For security reasons we can monitor there coming in and going out, we are also using the opportunity to empower the youth as well.

“You can see an organization that started two or three years ago, see what they have put in place and apart from this, they are doing this in other local governments and when you listen to me very well.

“I ask them now that having achieved this, they should go into further empowerment of their members at the branch and unit level, with that done, it will have a very good effect on the economic and social economic advancement of our state and individuals”.

The state chairman of ROMO, Rasaq Sotayo said the new building will help booster the social economic development of the state as it serves as a revenue generating building.

He added that apart from them contributing to the revenue purse of the state, it will also empower youths in the state which will definitely stream down to members of the public.