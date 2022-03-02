From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ohaneze Ndigbo has lauded the Ebonyi State chapter of the South East Security Network, Ebubeagu, for securing lives and property of people in the state.

President-General of the Ohaneze, Prof. George Obiozor, stated this in Abakaliki saying Ebonyi State remains the only state that has stopped the observance of the sit-at-home order every Monday in the entire South East.

He attributed the development to the commitment and vigilance of members of Ebubeagu operatives in the state.

Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for a Computer Village Estate by Ebonyi Government in collaboration with the Association of Computer Technology Merchants of Nigeria, Obiozor commended Governor David Umahi for showing uncommon capacity in the areas of security and infrastructure in the state.

Obiozor, represented by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary , Alex Ogbonnia, lauded the Ebonyi chapter of Ebubeagu as being a true representation of the South East security network that Ohaneze demands for the whole region.

He urged Ebonyi people to continue to support the governor to do more in securing the state for businesses to thrive.

“Ohaneze is happy that you are driving Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State; we are very happy about it. When we say Ebubeagu, we meant it. People say security is collective responsibility, but they fail to understand that there is what we call collective conscienceless before collective responsibility. By collective conscienceless it means he has domesticated security, in fact every community in Ebonyi has someone in Ebubeagu. That is domestication of security, and that is what Umahi has done in Ebonyi. I tell you one thing, in every federalism there should be four or more levels of security apparatti maintaining security. So there is no way one level of security apparatus can measure up to the task and responsibility assigned to them. It is important that people should realise the need to have another security architecture to complement existing ones. So, your Excellency, we are happy with Ebubeagu in Ebonyi.”

Governor Umahi, in his remarks said his government would continue to attract useful investments into the state.

He said the Computer Village Estate when completed would be of immense economic and technological benefits to people of the state.

He said the Ebubeagu security outfit has done marvellously well in supporting the police and other security agencies to secure the state, stressing that the outfit would never be disbanded as it was legally and constitutionally constituted.