From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ohaneze Ndigbo, yesterday, lauded the Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, for taking the lead in launch the South East Security Outfit, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.

It also called on other governors of the region to emulate Umahi by rolling outfits without further delay.

President General of Ohaneze, Prof. George Obiozor, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, commended Umahi for the courage and open commitment to the security of lives and property of people of the South East and Ebonyi State. He said Umahi’s action was in line with the directive of Ohaneze to all governors of the region to launch Ebubeagu in their respective states before the end of the year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide salutes Chief David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South East Governors Forum, on his jinx breaking launching of Ebubeagu, Ebonyi State Command on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Ohanaeze has maintained that security is a collective responsibility; a security architecture that is delinked with the people cannot identify criminal elements among the people. The Ebubeagu security outfit has a direct link with families, hamlets, villages, town union executives and traditional rulers of all the communities within the jurisdiction. The security consciousness and network of the above levels of Igbo community administration makes Ebubeagu very unique and imperative. Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Governor Umahi for his courage, assertiveness, vision and granite commitment and determination to take Ebonyi State to the next level.”

Obiozor, in his Christmas and New Year Message to Igbo on December 17 had called on “the South East Governors to keep to their promise by rolling out the Ebubeagu security outfit before December 31, 2021”saying “this will go a long way to enhance security situation in the South East.”