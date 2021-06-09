From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Worried by the alarming insecurity in South East and Nigeria in general, Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has disclosed that he is spearheading a meeting of the northern elders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to fashion out a solution to the problems.

Iwuanyanwu while describing the unfolding events in the country as extremely shocking and completely beyond any expectation and human imagination has called on the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor to arrange for the meeting immediately .

The elder statesman who said the people do not want an experience of what happened in 1966 therefore appealed to calmness and peace among the tribes in the country.

Iwuanyanwu has also commiserated with the families of the late former political adviser to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak over his gruesome murder in Owerri. He said since the sad event, he has received calls from Nigerians from all walks of life within the country and in the Diaspora expressing sadness over his death.

“On behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo Council of Elders expressed deep sympathy to the family of our brother and friend Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the Arewa and other northern groups, the Government and People of Adamawa State including his friends and associates.

Iwuanyanwu also commiserated with all those who lost their relations as a result of insecurity across the country.