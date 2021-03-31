Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had described the provocative killings at Adani Uzo Uwani in Enugu State as the confirmation of earlier reports of USA embassy warnings of bandits ravaging the North are heading towards south to disrupt peaceful territories and to unleash violence and terror attacks especially in the Southeast.

In a statement, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said: “The people of the Southeast now sleep with their eyes wide open as untold panic had enveloped the air,” we don’t know when Nigerian security officials will start carrying out Buhari’s Presidential orders to shot at sight anyone parading with Ak47. With the recent development yesterday in Uzo Umani in Enugu state, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urge Igbos to defend themselves against terrorism and violence from killer herdsmen, whether its ESN, Forest Guards or local hunters or community vigilante groups, we are ordering them to curb the menace using Igbo formula of Defence”

This is a clarion call for Ndigbo, to realize that they are coming in their thousands to destabilize Southeast and south/south, these are killer machineries sponsored by external detractors of igbos to ensure that there are disruption of farming activities and cause food insufficiency in the Southeast so that igbo will always depend on the North for food supplies, we cannot afford allow northern bandits to succeed in the Southeast.

Southeast Governors should give Ndigbo regional security outfit to meet the insecurity Challenges in the Southeast.