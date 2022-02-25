By Brown Chimezie

Apex Igbo socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), has expressed outrage over the incessant activities of gunmen in Enugu State.

Enugu has been in the news in the past few weeks following the rampaging activities of the gunmen, especially in some parts of the state. The killings continued on Wednesday as residents filed out for the local government election. They attacked voting centres, killed many people and injured several others in the process.

In a statement, yesterday, its president general, Okwu Nnabuike, said the killings were totally condemnable.

While describing it as “an attack too many”, he wondered why the perpetrators would descend on hapless Nigerians who came out to exercise their franchise.

Okwu said: “Igbo people are known to be peaceful people; they are known to be respecters of the sanctity of blood. This is why we are still at a loss on the motive of those behind this carnage. We are calling on the Enugu State government to rise to the occasion. It does appear that the Federal Government controlled security apparatus are sitting on the fence. To this end, the state government should step up action with both conventional and unconventional approach to tackle this menace once and for all.

“We have had enough bloodshed in Enugu State and we say enough is enough. We call on aggrieved youths to come to the negotiating table as the current approach will not yield the desired results. We are ready to midwife any negotiation that would bring about a lasting peace in Enugu State in particular and Igbo land in general.”

Okwu consoled victims of the gunmen attack at Abia cattle market and urged security agencies to carryout in-depth investigation before arriving at a conclusion.