From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

As Nigerians groan under the weight of insecurity threatening her existence, the convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has called for the convocation of leaders of Nigeria including ethnic nationalities to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Describing the present situation in Nigeria as abnormal, Ohuabunwa who is one of the few that have indicated interest to run for presidency in 2023, said there was an urgent need to deescalate the tension in the country now.

He warned that what was happening in Nigeria now would not be solved by pushing in more police or more army into the field or creating more militias, as such would rather escalate it.

The former Neimeth boss, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu shortly after the 1st handshake of presidential aspirants from the South East zone, organised by South East for President 2023 Movement (SEFORP2023), said that such convocation would expose the real cause of the problem and possibly offer the much needed solution.

He said: “There is a short way out. I have said that what is happening in our country is not normal and is not a problem you can really solve by getting more police or more army or creating more militias; it will not solve the problem because when we didn’t have many police, I don’t think we had up to 50,000 police, our country was safe. You could go from point A to point B, so what happened, what changed? The significant thing is that there are things deeper than what we can see.

“So I have called for a convocation of leaders of Nigeria, the ethnic nationalities; they know those who are leaders; bring them together and inquire from them what is problem; why are we here? Because as they say, even the armed robber is not a spirit; the armed robber comes from somewhere. There is no way if the people from the South East, for example, understand Nigeria shows they are willing to listen to their issues; people from the North East, people from the North South, people from the South West and South South – they will go home and try and hold their people together.”