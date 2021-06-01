.advises politicians against politicising Gulak’s death

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State,Rochas Okorocha has advocated for dialogue,diplomacy and wisdom in tackling the insecurity situation in his State and the country at large rather than using military force.

Senator Okorocha who stated this in a release he made available through his special adviser on media,Sam Onwuemeodo on Tuesday regretted the spate of killings in the country. He noted that Imo has been relatively peaceful until recent times.

He therefore stated that “where the use of force or use of arms has failed, diplomacy, dialogue and God-given wisdom can be deployed”.

Okorocha remarked that anybody or any leader trying to score cheap political point or gain, out of these killings, should be seen as very unpatriotic, he called on such people to help the nation, by having a rethink, adding that the lives of Nigerians can not equated with political gains.

The former governor now representing Imo west senatorial district at the National Assembly has also registered his displeasure on some utterances by some politicians and stakeholders which he said is capable of fueling insecurity in the country.

Linking such utterance to the death of former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan Gulak, Okorocha said “He regretted that politics has in recent time, been allowed to eat deep into the fabric of the nations life, so much so that, when certain situations like the death of Gulak arise, leaders would foot-drag over what they should have ordinarily done or say, because of the needless political colourations some leaders have chosen to give to every incident.”

He appealed to leaders and stakeholders, to always guard their utterances on sensitive issues, to avoid jeopardizing efforts being made by genuine leaders to stop the ugly story of insecurity in the Country, adding that, leaders should show their commitment to the campaign against insecurity through their utterances, actions and inactions.

Okorocha therefore called for unmitigated investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of Gulak, adding that, the lnspector General of Police should take over the investigation to ensure that a thorough job is done.