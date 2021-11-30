Ben Dunno, Warri

Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has lamented the negative consequences of the perennial farmers/Herders clash on the economy of the nation, insisting that it was time a drastic solution that would put a parmanent end to the age-long feud be implemented.

Raising concerns on the issue in a speech delivered at a lecture organised to mark 90th anniversary of the apex Urhobo socio-cultural group, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), at Uvwiamuge-Agbarho in Ughelli, yesterday, DSP Omo-Agege, note that the nation stands to gain more in an atmosphere of peaceful co-existence.

According him; “Let me make some comments on security issues, especially farmers and herders’ clashes and kidnapping. I am particularly disturbed about the activities of herdsmen who are accused of invading farmlands and committing sundry crimes”.

“We need to find the best way for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen. I plead with our people that the current heated temperature in the Nigerian polity is commonplace in a developing society”.

“However, I urge our people to be patient as the government continues to grapple with this problem”, he said

Commenting on the political development in the state in recent times, Senator Omo-Agege noted; “As we move towards another election season in 2023, it is most appropriate to be conscious and strategic.

“In recent months, there has been considerable apprehension over attempts to short-change Delta Central Senatorial District in the rotation of the governorship position in 2023”.

“The strong opposition of the UPU to this surreptitious and dangerous move to manipulate the political process in the State against Urhobo political interest is commendable”, he stated.

While applauding the innovative leadership style of the present UPU Executives led by Olorogun (Dr) Moses Taiga, towards the growth of the Urhobo nation, DSP Omo-Agege, urged Urhobo sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora to be more united, inorder to be formidable in realising the vision of UPU founding fathers.

“We gather today to celebrate in great grandeur, the 90th Anniversary of the founding of our umbrella body, the Urhobo Progress Union, Worldwide.”

“Having been established in 1931, UPU is indeed, the oldest surviving socio-cultural organisation in Nigeria and the second, only to the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa in the African continent.”

