From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ondo State Government has imposed 24 hours curfew on Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area, following sporadic gunshots in the community.

A statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Akure, by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, explained that the curfew was due to security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare.

The statement added that unspecified number of persons were feared dead as a result of sporadic gunshots which had pervaded the town in the last 12 hours.

It said that security agencies, including the Police and Amotekun, have already been directed to ensure full compliance and enforcement of the curfew.

“All traditional rulers, opinion and religious leaders are enjoined to give maximum support to this order, just as they are to rein in their subjects and wards,” the statement read.

When contacted, DSP Olufunmilayo Odunlami, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that the situation had been brought under control.

“The police have waded in and the situation has been brought under control and no deaths were recorded at all,” she said.

Also, worried about the upsurge on crime in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Government has reimposed curfew on the state capital.

The curfew, which begins from 10pm to 6am, is part of drastic security measures taken by the State Security Council, following upswing of incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, noted that the curfew is, particularly, for all entry and exit points to Yenagoa.

Butswat stated that the Command would soon begin the enforcement of the security measures to safeguard life and property in the state.

The statement read in part: “Following recent upsurge in incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state, the State Security Council has taken the following drastic security measures to curb the menace.

“Henceforth, vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates are banned from operating throughout the State.

“However, owners of vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses having permits are warned to revalidate the permits at the Police Headquarters, Yenagoa, to avoid subsequent arrest and prosecution. Ban on the use of Sienna cars with tinted glasses throughout the State from 7pm to 6am.”

