From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State government has declared a clampdown on cultists and cult activities in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this during a media briefing shortly after the State Executive Council meeting, warned parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against cultism.

He said: “The State Executive Council noted the activities of cultists and cult groups. As you know, Ondo state is not insulated from the menace of cultism. There will be a clampdown on cult activities and cult groups in the state.”

Also, he disclosed that the council reiterated the ban on commercial motorcyclists’ operations in the state.

“Council noted the activities of commercial motorcyclists and reiterated that the ban placed on Okada riders from operating beyond 6pm everyday still subsists.

“It does appear that there is a flagrant disregard to the ban. Government has come to the conclusion that this ban must be re-echoed to the people of the state and enforced.

“Enforcement will be carried out and nothing will be spared. We are not placing general blame on the okada riders, but a preponderant report of security infractions is linked to the use of okada.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.