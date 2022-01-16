From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Hundreds of women in Akoko Division of Ondo State on Saturday staged a peaceful protest against the high spate of insecurity in the area.

Some of the women who dressed half naked appealed to security agencies to beef up security in the four local government areas that make up Akoko Division.

It was gathered that the peaceful protests were staged in Oka Akoko, Akungba Akoko and some other towns in the area.

The protests were said to have been triggered by the recent kidnap of teachers by some bandits in Auga Akoko, the killing of a police officer by unknown gunmen at Oka Akoko last week and the attack on 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

Some of the protesters, who held brooms, were half-naked, chanting various solidarity songs along the streets.

They called on the security agents and the state government to come to the rescue of the area from the attack of the bandits.

They also called on the traditional rulers to ensure that the security of the area is given proper attention.