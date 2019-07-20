Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty hours after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari where he declared that “the drums of war was sounding across the nation”, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Friday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes at the Vice President’s office. The meeting which is the second in two days may not be unconnected with his earlier comments over growing insecurity in the country. Oba Ogunwusi declined to comment on purpose for his second visit to the Presidential Villa, when approached by State House Correspondents.

There were insinuations that he may have been summoned over his comments on Thursday after he met with President Buhari. The Ooni on Thursday told reporters that he was in the villa on behalf of South West traditional rulers towards improving security situation in the country.

The Ooni had said: “I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the South West is real. The issue of insecurity, we that live in the remote and rural areas of the South Western part of the country, most of the bushes are occupied by strange people and we decided to work with the government to fish them out.

“Everybody is beating the drums of war, we don’t want war, who can stand war, we want something better for our youths. We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that.

“We told the President that and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to blow things out of proportion. We should make sure things are right and the President has given good directives to security chiefs including the IG to visit all traditional institutions in the south west.”

The monarch has also advised that all security agencies be put to good use as well as work with the locals to separate the corn from the chaff. His words: “We shouldn’t keep over hyping war and we still want to keep the peace in the South West. We don’t want anarchy.”