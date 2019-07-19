Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty hours after he met President Muhammadu Buhari and declared that “the drums of war was sounding across the nation,” and that the South West does not want war, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday met Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes in the vice president’s office.

The meeting which was the second in two days might have to with his earlier comments over growing insecurity in the country.

Oba Ogunwusi declined to comment on the purpose for his second visit to the Presidential Villa, when approached by State House correspondents.

There were insinuations that he might have been summoned over his comments on Thursday after he met President Buhari.

The Ooni on Thursday told reporters that he was in the Villa on behalf of South West traditional rulers with a view to improving security situation in the country.

The Ooni had said: “I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the South West is real.”