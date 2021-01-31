By Lukman Olabiyi

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has thrown its weight behind the South West Security Network, better known as operation Amotekun,saying with the level of commitment exhibited so far in Oyo and Osun states, the security outfits will soon rid the region of all the bad elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, said with the recent efforts of the Oyo and Osun states security outfits, there are hopes that the security challenges in the region will soon become a thing of the past.

Oguntimehin lauded the leaders of the group in the two states for their commitment towards ending the security scourge.

“We need to commend the leaders of the group for their commitment to the southwest. It is obvious that the southwest security outfits have all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region. Last year Amotekun corps intercepted 14 Almajarai hidden in vehicle container in Osun

The Almajarai, according to the reports hide in the container of a moving vehicle at Ikire, Irewole local government area, Osun State, when the corps stopped them at a checkpoint, forced the driver of the vehicle to open the container only to see 14 Almajarai hiding in the container.

“Their recent feat in Iddo was also commendable, however, I am using this opportunity to call on the south East governors to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to come up with a lasting approach like that of the South West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen”.

“Now that the southwest is doing everything that is necessary to rid the region of criminal elements, including killer herdsmen, and kidnappers,the southeast remains their next target and destination for destruction,so it is advisable for the governors of the south East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the Eastern Security Network(ESN)”

Meanwhile,the OPC Publicity Scribe maintained that true federalism that is programmed on the basis of regionalism has always remained the best option for national growth and development.

” The tendency for Nigeria to be great as country is high if we can restructure the country, using true federalism on the basis of regionalism. It is the best approach for us now because all the problems associated with insecurity, political,economic, social and religions will surely be addressed once and for all, and the component units that made up the the country will grow and develop independently without looking up to Abuja for solutions, especially on problems that had to do with insecurity.