From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The highest decision-making organ of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, known as Aare Ona Kakanfo-in-Council has backed the directive by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, that citizens of the state obtain guns and defend themselves against bandits and insurgents.

It came against the backdrop of the statement by the Zamfara State government urging citizens to arm themselves in self-defence against insurgents and other non-state actors.

The council, in a statement by the Gbonka Aare-Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gboyega Adejumo, enjoined Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) in the South West to take a cue from Zamfara State.

“Zamfara State Governor has literally opened the eyes of other governors across the country. Taking up arms in self-defence is a global practice that should be encouraged, once it is backed by the law for it to serve its purposes. There’s nothing bad if citizens take up arms to defend themselves. That is the normal practice all over the world. We have been raising our voices on the need for Nigerians to secure themselves with whatever they have.

“What happened in Owo (killing of worshippers inside St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo State) was a bad signal. If the worshippers were allowed to bear arms while observing their services, what do you think would happen to the attackers? They wouldn’t try such massacre. Bandits are usually on rampage because they believe their victims are armless and powerless. But once they know that the people might take up arms against them, they will surely think twice before attacking.”

•State police not self defence –Akeredolu

However, Chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, reiterated the need for the establishment of state police saying it was the panacea to the spate of insecurity ravaging the country.

Nigeria no longer safe to live in –Catholic bishops

The Ondo governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said the stance of the Zamfara State government signalled a situation of near-capitulation on the part of the security agencies centrally controlled by the Federal Government and portends great danger for the polity.

He expressed great concern over the continued refusal by the Federal Government to grant licenses to security outfits, run by some states, to bear sophisticated firearms capable of confronting acts of criminality and brazen impunity with commensurate responses.

“The stark reality confronting the people of Zamfara leaves the government with no esoteric option than to lean heavily on the current arrangement. The government and the people of Zamfara State have been pushed to the wall. The feeling of despondency is pervasive in the land. We must, however, advise caution.

“The directive of the state governor to the Commissioner of Police to issue licenses to qualified citizens to bear arms in the defence of their immediate environments and the state in general is commendable. But the NSA and Inspector General of Police may have to issue licence to possess a certain category of arms. No such licence have been issued to individuals since 2007 while those which existed had been revoked. Therefore, this directive, attractive and compelling in the current circumstances, may be stifled by existing federal arrangement.”

•Matawalle lacks power to order citizens to bear arms –CDS

Reacting, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, faulted Governor Matawalle’s call.

He said the call was not right as the armed forces and other security agencies were there to handle the challenges, adding that Matawalle does not have the power to instruct the Commissioner of Police to issue gun bearing licences.

Irabor, who spoke at the opening of the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, code-named “Exercise Grand Nationale,” in Abuja, said he was yet to understand the basis for asking the citizens of Zamfara to bear arms.

He, however, said it was the responsibility of the Attorney-General of the Federation to look at the constitution and the laws to see whether the governor had such powers.

“I believe that what we are doing in Zamfara and of course, across the states of the federation, is in deference to the provisions of the constitution. So, we are there because we are there to give support to the civil authority, in this case, the police.

“We do not need to restate what the issues are that have led to the deployment of military across the country but then, like I said, we are doing the very best to ensure that peace returns to every part of the country.”