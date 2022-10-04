From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) is ready to secure the South West region against foreign terrorists that have been invading the land.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, when he unveiled the Oyo State chapter of the OPC Dependable Security Team, drawn from the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development authority in the pace setter state.

Adams, who stated that the new security arrangements started in Lagos,and Ogun States, explained that the bad security situation in the country necessitated the need to improve the security architecture of the region. After the launch of the Oyo State chapter of the team, he said Osun State chapter would also be launched on Thursday.

He, however, stated that the OPC Dependable Security Team would focus on security of lives and property of people of South West, saying it is not a political movement in support of any candidate or political party.

According to him, “The OPC Dependable Security Team is a child of necessity that was borne out of our desire to secure the South West region against intruders. It is a combination of about 200 members each from each of the 68 local government and LCDAs in Oyo State and it is just to show the strength of our dependable forces in the state.

“We are using this to send strong message to the terrorists masquerading as kidnappers and killers and across the South West region. We will resist any attempt to turn Yoruba land into hub of terrorism. The South West is no longer a home for terrorists.”

Adams said the recent exploits of the OPC Dependable Security Team was in Ikorodu, Lagos State, when the team intercepted two buses loaded with large quantities of cache of live cartridges, heading to the North and were handed over to the police for proper investigation.

“We are beginning to see the results with the Ikorodu experience. However, it is my belief that the new security arrangements will usher in a moment of peace in the South West. OPC will not relent in its efforts to rid the region of terrorists and their allies.”

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the OPC in Oyo, Rotimi Olumo, who noted that the meeting was an intervention strategy aimed at securing the state against terrorism, gave kudos to Gani Adams for the noble idea, aimed at strengthening the grassroots security network in the region.

“The entire state will benefit from the new security arrangements because it is basically for security and nothing more. So, I am using this opportunity to implore all our members to be security conscious in their day to day activities,” Olumo said.