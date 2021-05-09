From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS has commenced a 7-day clearing operation in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

A Military source who did not want to be named disclosed that the operation was sequel to the incessant armed bandits’ operation in some communities across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States which had resulted in the death of some locals.

It would also be recalled that some soldiers on duty behind NASME Barracks in Makurdi were recently ambushed by some suspected armed herdsmen.

Our source disclosed that the clearance operation covers some islands behind NASME Barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in Guma Local government area of Benue where it is believed that the armed bandits who normally come from Nasarawa State have their hideouts and launch attacks on innocent people.

Also, the clearing operation is said to have covered the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas down to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande Local Government area of Benue where the armed militia, led by one Chekere also known as Azonto terrorise locals.

Our impeccable military source urged members of the Public to remain calm and go about their legitimate business without fear saying that the operation targets specific locations and is meant to bring about peace in all communities of the three states to enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.

He noted that the outcome of the operation which is still ongoing would be made known by the military high command at the appropriate time.