From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has given the federal government one month to approve his request to procure AK-47s and other sophisticated weapons for the State Security Volunteer Guards (BSVG).

Ortom who gave this ultimatum while speaking during the passing out parade of BSVG, batch two, at IBB square in Makurdi on Thursday.

He threatened that if the federal government fails to approve his request, he will consult the Benue people and proceed to do their wish.

The governor said, “I have on behalf of the Benue State Government applied to the responsible federal government agency for approval to procure automatic weapons, particularly AK-47 assault riffles to further strengthen your logistic support base and your defence capability.

“I am still awaiting approval from the federal government to deal accordingly with my request and if they fail, I will come home and seek advice from my people and I will do whatever they say,” Ortom said.

He however noted that the state government has already procured some essential equipment as permitted by the Law, including motor vehicles and motorcycles, and handed them over to the Police for use by the volunteer guards for effective crime fighting.

The governor who had inaugurated 500 in the first batch further inspected the passing out of 1100 members with a vow to train 10,000 guards before the expiration of his tenth in 2023.

He reiterated that it was the commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property, as well as peaceful co-existence for all the people living in the confines of Benue State that, the Benue State Government alongside Benue Communities decided on the establishment of Community Volunteer Guards with the law enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly in July 2000 and amended in October 2021.

He lamented that the number of conventional security men in the state was grossly inadequate to contend with the heightened aggression in the state saying his intention was to provide support for them.

He urged the police, army, civil defence and others to rise up to their paths to defend the lives and property in the nation

Also speaking at the event, the Tor Tiv, HRH Ochivirigh James Ayatse, who lauded the initiative said Benue is not at war with any group but the need to replace exterior aggression has made the security outfit a necessity.

The Tornado Tiv who was represented by the Tornado Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iortyer, pledged that the traditional council will continue to offer maximum support to enable them to succeed.

The Och’Idoma, HRH Agabaidu John Elaigwu described the coming of BSVG “as an act of God hatched by Samuel Ortom” and expressed the belief that with the guards, the security issues in Benue will be reduced to the barest minimum.

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Titus Uba said the state assembly has endorsed the establishment of state police as it will help safeguard lives and property across the nation.

He urged people to proved information to the guards to enable them to fight insecurity in the state.