Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with traditional rulers in Osun State as a part of strategies to address the insecurity challenges in the state.

The vice-president who addressed journalists after the meeting, disclosed that it was against the backdrop of the fact that the Federal government understood the security architecture of the state and the South West region as well as traditional rulers’ crucial roles in security challenges in their neighbourhoods.

He also reiterated the Federal government’s consideration for community policing which is crucial to solution to security concerns.

“We intend to understand the security architecture of the region. We have already had consultations with the state governors from the South West. This consultation continues and we are meeting traditional rulers because they are important components of security architecture, particularly because we are already looking at community policing which is one of the methods of policing we have adopted.”

He added: “I am sure you had the IG talking about recruiting police locally from the local government areas – those who understand the language and the culture of the people. We are confident that all these will work to curb all the insecurity challenges on ground.”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who also addressed newsmen after the meeting, said that various programmes put in place by the Federal government were commendable.

Oba Ogunwusi said that the neighbourhood security programmes as well as community policing adopted by the Federal government would go a long way in tackling the menace of insecurity in the South-West region.

The monarch said the Federal government had also promised to increase security presence in the region and also provide air surveillance to monitor forests in the region.

Oba Ogunwusi said the traditional rulers were ready to partner the Federal government to put an end to security challenges in the region and the country at large.

The governor, Gboyega Oyetola, lauded the presidency’s move in tackling the security challenge in the state.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of the state, we appreciate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for being pro-active and for showing interest in the security of our people in the state of Osun and in the South West.”

He added: “There can be no better time to demonstrate the love and support for the State of Osun than now that the state is striving to retain its profile as one of the most peaceful in the nation.

Our most-peaceful-state status changed this year due to the raging security situation in some parts of the country, which spilled over to the State of Osun.”

The governor, however, attributed the security crisis to the invasion of some criminal elements into mining sites in the state.

Oyetola also commended the southwest governors, heads of security agencies and the traditional rulers for their support.

Other stakeholders, including representatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the Nigeria Securities and Civil Defence (NSCD), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) among others were also in attendance.

Also present at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Charles Akinola and the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi among others.