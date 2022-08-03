From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the armed forces and the security agencies to be innovative by developing a security and defence strategies to suit the regional, continental and international threats.

Osinbajo, said the world had moved from the approach to security management where the military and security agencies were thought to be the exclusive custodians of security matters.

The VP gave the charge at the 30th Year Anniversary/Graduation Dinner and Award night organized for participants of Course 30, of the National Defence College(NDC), Abuja.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, at the occasion, Osinbajo maintained that security was an entire societal responsibility that could only be achieved in unison with a diverse range of state and civil society actors.

He said “You must embrace smart ways of managing society in a pervasively digital universe as contemporary technologies have introduced new levels of complexity to an already challenging security environment.

“Technological revolution in the present era also avails you of a broad range of tools with which you can protect our vital interests and safeguard our people.

“You must be relentlessly innovative in exploiting these options.

“Overall you must be sensitive to the needs and demands of the people who are the primary reference of national security as the spear and shield of our nation,.”

Osinbajo, while urging the international participants of the college to be proud alumni of the college and to maintain the bonds they had made and continue to support Nigeria’s efforts at maintaining peace and security, said “I have no doubt that you have come to fully appreciate this activity and security management in furtherance of the whole of society doctrine.

“It is clear that you must also embrace the role that women play in contemporary security management and give meaning to it in your future engagements.

“In this regard, I am glad that this institution has consistently given female participants equal opportunity to participate in this highly rewarding strategic leadership training.

“Our defence cooperation with friendly nations in Africa and the world has been mutually beneficial.

“I specially recognise all the foreign dignitaries and international participants here and convey our appreciation for your association with Nigeria and the NDC.”

Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, while congratulating the participants for their commitment and resilience throughout the duration of the course, said the celebration of the 30th set of graduates since the establishment of the NDC, in 1992 was a milestone in the college’s history.

While noting that the security environment had been volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, the commandant said the ability to pull through the complexity and uncertainty has made the participants strategic as would have understood and appreciated the fact that the course was designed to test their resilience and ability to take difficult and complex decisions in terms of uncertainty, stress and strain.

He expressed the hope that the knowledge and experience they have gained at the college would distinguish them in leadership wherever they find themselves.

He told them to always remember that security management was no longer the exclusive domain of the armed forces, intelligence and other security forces as civilian populations were crucial to military operations, adding that there was hardly any operation these days that did not involve the civil populace directly or indirectly.

“We are doing everything possible to reduce the workload of the course without compromising standards,” he said.

“Permit me to emphasise to you two training philosophies of the college which I would encourage you to always carry along.

“First, you must remember that military training and operations are anchored on teamwork. You must have been told repeatedly that you are as strong as your weakest link.

“This philosophy is reflected in the group exercises you conducted during your training in the college.

“For a long time, however, team work had been narrowly understood to mean intra-service solidarity, but we know today that the era of single service operations is gone.

“You must leave here thinking of cooperation; you must be prepared to think, act, plan and operate jointly.”