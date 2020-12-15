From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Rising from its Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting on Tuesday, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lamented that for umpteenth times the Federal Government failed to take the Forum’s advice about how to tackle insecurity in the country, particularly in the north.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the meeting, the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe said the Forum is even tired of complaining about insecurity because government appears not serious of taking proactive measures to end the ugly situation.

Mr. Yawe charged the nation’s leaders tell Nigerians what will happen if their own children are kidnapped like the poor masses.

He however added that massive youths employment by government at all levels would reduce the crime rate and checkmate rising insecurity across the country.

“Today’s (Tuesday) meeting is very crucial to the operations of ACF because it is the first meeting of the newly constituted Board of Trustees (BOT). We discussed security, and we are worried because Nigerians are not very secured. We are not happy about insecurity in the country. We are looking at the immediate ways and long term of getting security improved.

“It has been in the news that over 300 students were kidnapped and taken away in Katsina and the government is saying they are negotiating with the kidnappers to free the students. These are some of the things that are very distressful and disturbing to all members of ACF. We are not happy with the security situation at all. We have called on government severally and we keep on saying that we are not going to allow banditry to take over our country. Bandits went to the school, packed students on bikes and took them to the forest. Whatever is happening to them in the forest, nobody knows. The situation is very distressing. Our leaders should tell us what will happen if their children are among those kidnapped.

“ACF complained about this insecurity in its October meeting, nothing was done. We are in December with the same complaint, nothing is being done. We are even tired of complaining. Government should have the love of poor man at heart because it is poor man that is really suffering. It is really sad. It is even ridiculing the country in the eyes of the international communities. Both the police and the Army seems to have been overwhelmed. It is really a distressful situation. Government should find ways of protecting lives and property of the citizens because it is written there in the Constitution. If government cannot do that, then it is really sad and unfortunate.

“We are going to reorganise ACF to tackle youth restiveness from the local government level. We will go to the State to establish branches so as to reach the common people. If we remain here in Kaduna we will not have much impact. We are going to be less political, we are going to be more practical to create atmosphere for youths to be employed at Local government and State government levels. We are going to create industrial hubs where youths can be engaged because it is lack of jobs that these youths are involved in criminal activities. We are going to seek ways to employ the youths so that crime rates will reduce in most States in the north”. Yawe said.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android