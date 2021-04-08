From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has faulted Nigeria’s judicial system, alleging that the judiciary is working for criminals rather than for innocent citizens.

El-Rufai said criminals preferred being taken to court because the case will linger on to the extent that everyone will forget the criminal and the case in court.

In his remarks at a town hall meeting on national security organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the governor also called for total wipe out of bandits by empowering security agencies with superior weapons.

He added that the number of Nigerian soldiers and paramilitary are too low to overun bandits in various forests across the country.

‘We must decentralise the judiciary, it is ineffective, it is working for the criminals than for the innocent citizens,’ he said.

‘There is no other way to approach and deal with bandits than to wipe them out completely.

‘We need more soldiers, we need superior weapons for the soldiers. The limited number of security agencies on ground are not well equipped with superior weapons.

‘We need more policemen and paramilitary. In fact, we need state police now. The police should be decentralise. The state is spending more for the police,’ El-Rufai said.