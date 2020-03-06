Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of South East Governors forum and Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi ,yesterday, informed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, of plans to unveil the region’s security outfit.

The governor stated this in Abakaliki, during the flag-off of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Clinics for viable enterprises by Osinbajo.

He said the South East ‘Amotekun’ would soon be unveiled by the governors in line with the constitution of the country to provide adequate security for lives and

property ofpeople of the zone.

“We have been challenged so much in the South East because of security problems. Our people are mainly traders and farmers, and when their movement is not free, it is a problem, and so security is the problem of everybody. I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible together with you and Mr. President to secure our people. We will not break the constitution to satisfy our people. We have our own Amotekun with us, and we will soon unveil it within the limit of the constitution of the federal republic”, he said.

He called for the amendment of the electoral law to checkmate the infiltration of small and big arms by politicians into the country to win elections, adding that the success of the next general election would depend on the type of electoral law that the nation will come up with.

Umahi called on the Vice President to factor in the building of a standard industry per state into the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Clinics for viable enterprises (MSME Clinics) project.

He described power and gas as very crucial in the survival of small and medium enterprise and called on the Federal Government to improve supplies in the South East.