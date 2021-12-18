From John Adams, Minna

There is an atmosphere of disappointment and anger among the over 10,000 Internally Displaced People (IDP) across the eight wards in Shiroro local government area of Niger state over what they described as “very embarrassing” the donation of 100 bags of rice to them by the state government.

Also to be shared among the 10,000 Displaced People was N2million cash donated by the government with each of the IDP expected to go home with N200.

Other items in the relief material lists includes, 100 bags of maize, 50 bags of millet, 100 cartons of noodle, 30 bags of salt and 20 gallons of 20 liters of grandaunt oil.

The items were handed over to the Chairman of Shiroro local government Council, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso on behalf of the state government for onward distribution to the 10,000 Internally Displaced People scattered across the eight political wards in the Council.

The Displaced People, including women and children who flee their homes at the wake of the renewed bandits onslaught on their communities and are currently being camped at various primary and secondary schools in the area.

The effected communities are Gwada, Kuta, Galkogo, Zumba, Gurumana, Erena, Bassa and Allawa.

Apart from the 10,000 Displaced People, a number of others have been killed while severals abducted with millions of naira paid as ransom by their relations.

Reaction to the donation by the government, some of the IPD who spoke to our correspondent, described it as very unfortunate for the government to donate 100 bags of rice to be shared among 10,000 people with each of them and their children expected to survive with less than five milk cups of rice.

Speaking in Hausa, one of the IDP who identified himself as Musa at one of the eight IDP Camps, said he did not believed that a government could donate one bag of rice to 100 people to be shared, adding “one person with his family can not get up to eight milk cups”.

“We have been here for over three weeks now and the government is just bringing this type of embarrassing donation which will not add anything to our survival here. We need security to enable us return home not this type of donation”.

According to him, “it could have been better the government did not donate anything than to display this show of shame. Whether the government gives us relief materials or not, we will survive.”

But another victim, Haruna Bala reacted thus: “honestly this is unacceptable, it is rather very unfortunate, and am sure the governor is not aware of this. How can 100 people share one bag of rice. The same sharing formulae is applicable to the other items”.

Also speaking, a woman with three children and her husband, Asebe Makus, in her own case said she did know if anything was shared, pointing out that “they said the government brought food but I have not seen anything yet. We have been surviving with the little we ran away from our home with, and the little donations from families and relations”.

When contacted on this development, the Chairman of Shiroro local government, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba confirmed the receipt of the 100 bags of rice and N2million cash donation from the state government.

According to him, “the government also brought 50 bags of millet, 100 bags of maize, 100 cartons of noodle, 30 bags of salt and 20 gallons of 20 liters of oil”, adding that these items have been distributed across the eight IDP Camps in the Council”.

When asked if he is aware of the complains from the IDP camps, the Chairman said, ” well all I can tell you is that the council has distributed what the state government brought, I did not keep any item behind”.