From John Adams, Minna

There is anger and disappointment among more than 10,000 internally-displaced persons (IDPs) across eight wards in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State over what they described as “very embarrassing” donation of 100 bags of rice given to them by the state government.

The government also donated N2 million to be shared by the 10,000 IDPs with each of them expected to get N200. Other items in the consignment of relief materials include 100 bags of maize, 50 bags of millet, 100 cartons of noodle, 30 bags of salt and 20 units of 20-litre jerry cans of groundnut oil.

The items were handed over to the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba by the state’s deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, on behalf of the state government for onward distribution to the IDPs in the eight political wards in the council.

The IDPs fled their homes in the wake of the renewed attacks by bandits in Gwada, Kuta, Galkogo, Zumba, Gurumana, Erena, Bassa and Allawa.