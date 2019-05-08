The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded plans to embark on comprehensive review of abandoned, uncompleted buildings, parks and event centres, especially those posing security threat to the territory.

Investigations have revealed that most of the areas that will be affected include Asokoro, Maitama, Gwarimpa and Wuse districts.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Umar Gambo Jibrin, disclosed that there are over 215 abandoned buildings, 95 uncompleted, 879 vacant plots, six without approval and 739 plots duly allocated.

He said 15 plots have been revoked, 10 withdrawn, with 114 having no records, which are posing serious security threats.

According to him, most of the structures built in the city centre contravened the Abuja master plan, which must be pulled down after necessary procedures have been followed.

Jibrin said the decision was based on resolutions of FCT Executive Council meeting with the Minister, Muhammad Bello, on Monday.