From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Monarchs of Owerri Zone, Imo State, yesterday held a peace rally against the current insecurity that has gripped the state in the past eight months. They also offered traditional prayers and poured libation for peace and progress of the state at the major junctions of the zone, invoking the gods of the land to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers in the state.

The Vice Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and monarch of Awaka Community in Owerri North Council Area, Eze Akujobi Osuagwa, said that as the custodians of the culture and tradition of the people that it was incumbent on them to ensure that there is peace in the state, stressing that progress would not happen in the absence of peace.

Giving further explanation on the initiative, he said: “Today all the Eze in Owerri Zone came out for a peace rally and we moved round all the major junctions in the Owerri zone to pour libation for peace. We started at the Okpala Junction at Ngor Okpala and moved to Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise to Amanwaozozu in Ikeduru and then lastly at Government House junction along Okigwe road.

“We defied the rains to do this because we want peace in the state without which there will not be any progress in the state. We as monarchs will always support the government in power regardless of how that person emerged and we also called on the people of the to do same because power comes from God. In all the places we visited today the people were happy because they are tired of the daily killings in the state.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is doing his best and he needs to be supported for Imo state to move forward.”

Also speaking the monarch of Nguru Nwekeoha Community in Aboh Mbaise, Eze John David Nwaturuocha Oha, said that what the Owerri zonal monarchs did was for the peace and progress of the state and appealed to youths to stop all the destruction and killing in the state.

Eze Pius Onyekwere of Nnarambia in Ahiazu Mbaise Council area pointed out that God in his wisdom bestowed on Governor Uzodimma power, adding, “We as the owners of the land, we are also the voice of our people and we are calling for peace in the state. And we have decreed that peace has returned and it has indeed returned to the state. We must as citizens of Imo State support our governor for the progress of the state and people.”