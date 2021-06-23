From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has invited traditional worshippers to join the campaign against insecurity in the state with their metaphysical powers.

The invitation was extended to then by Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, at a community public enlightenment meeting on security and peaceful coexistence, held on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Olatubosun who convened the meeting on behalf of the government, gave kudos to the traditional worshippers on the support they have been giving to Governor Seyi Makinde.

His words: “I wish to inform you that work is ongoing on the approval of a special holiday for traditional worshippers in Oyo State. It is a long process that must go through legislation, executive assent and state gazette. The government is working on this and we need your continuous collaboration to make Oyo State more harmonious and attractive to investors.

“We need to involve you our fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters in the traditional religion in putting an end to insecurity in the state. We are using this opportunity to urge you to do all you can, including making spiritual appeasements, sacrifices to ensure and maintain peace in our state.

“In the old, our forefathers had ways of overcoming insecurity. We need to go back and adopt some of these methods to make our land habitable, to make Oyo State the pride of other states and attract investors to bring their businesses, which in turn will multiply employment opportunities and improve commercial activities.”