Onyendu Ndigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Aloysious Obi, has decried the wave of insecurity in Nigeria, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the country from imminent collapse.

This is just as he appealed to the Igbo to be more united irrespective of political or religious affiliations, maintaining that there is strength in unity for the people of the South East region.

Obi made the call in Ibadan while playing host to the women wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the South West, led by Nkechi Iyiakimo and Sam Ohuabunwa.

He said the level of insecurity is becoming worrisome with no part of the country safe to travel to, stating that Nigerians now live in fear, and of killing, raping and maiming of innocent citizens by herdsmen and bandits.

According to him, Buhari owed it a duty to protect lives and property of Nigerians, noting that a country without security is sitting on a keg of gun powder.

Iyiakimo speaking on behalf of the Ohanaeze women from Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo states, said Obi was the first they were visiting after their election, noting that it showed his relevance and importance among the Igbo leaders in the South West.

Ohuanbunwa, who was in Ibadan for the inauguration of the Oyo State chapter of his group, The New Nigeria Group, lauded Obi for his love for the Igbo race, stating that with people like him, the South East region would be a pace setter for other regions in the country.