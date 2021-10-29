By Temitope Aina

As the fight against insecurity continues in Nigeria, residents of Oyo State have commended the Amotekun Corps for the bold initiatives it has taken in containing kidnapping for ransom, banditry, cultism, armed robbery and other forms of criminality in the state.

On separate occasions, the residents applauded the outfit for its proactive responses to distress calls and the synergy it has adopted in collaborating with agencies within the state and South West Amotekun commanders to ensure peace and stability so that citizens can go about their lawful duties.

One the residents, Sarafa Ajayi of Pakoyi area of Oyo West Local Government, whose life was saved by operatives of the corps, commended the well trained men of Amotekun.

Ajayi, who went for a time out at Akibest, a fun spot in the area, sustained gunshot wounds on his left shoulder and left buttocks following a violent clash between rival gangs of Eye Confraternity.

The shootout between two rival gangs, Aye and Alora, attracted the attention of the Oyo Amotekun Corps that were on their usual patrol.

The corps was able to restore sanity to the area by arresting some of the cultists and handing them over to the police while operatives rushed the victim to the hospital.

“I want to thank Amotekun for saving my life. If Amotekun had not arrived when they did I wouldn’t be alive today,” he said.

