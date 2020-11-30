By Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said his administration will commence biometric registration for all motorcyclists operating in the State soon with a view to tackling insecurity in the State.

He made the disclosure in his address during the ongoing 2020 Press Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, holding at Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Many residents of the State had raised the alarm that thousands of commercial motorcyclists in the State have turned themselves to public nuisance. They accused then of taking laws into their hands on many occasions and at the same time carrying out jungle justice, apart from other security threats.

Makinde also noted that the level of insecurity in the country has got to the height that pragmatic steps must be taken urgently to arrest the wave before it is too late.

He explained that part of the steps being taken in the State to tackle insecurity is the proposed biometric registration for all motorcyclists in the State.

According to him, “We want to know the Okada people in Oyo State. We want to have identifiable management of Okada people in Oyo State. Their biometric will be captured. It is true we have a business-friendly environment but we must know them.

“If we continue with this path, no one is safe in Nigeria. We need to change our course. We all have a role to play in developing Nigeria.

“Though we cannot expect journalists to build roads, because it is the primary responsibility of government, you have your role to play. But you can use your pen to destroy or develop Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Chairman of NUJ in the State, Ademola Babalola, who commended the governor for his support for the media, also stated: ‘Nigeria can only develop if all, regardless of their background, play their parts.’