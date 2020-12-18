From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A pan-Yoruba group, Majeobaje Movement, has raised the alarm that if the six governors of the South West states failed to take decisive steps to strengthen the security architecture of the zone, apocalypse (an event, involving total destruction or damage on a large scale), is looming in the Yoruba nation.

The group accused the governors of the South West states of Ekiti (Kayode Fayemi), Lagos (Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun (Dapo Abiodun), Ondo (Rotimi Akeredolu), Oyo (Seyi Makinde) and Osun (Gboyega Oyetola) of abdicating their primary constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of their citizens, judging by the escalating security crisis in the region.

The Majeobaje Movement, in a ‘save our souls’ letter to the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, and Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu, which was copied to the five other governors, said the group is an alliance of professionals, entrepreneurs, policy specialists and academics, concerned with and working for improved governance in Nigeria.

The letter, dated December 12, was signed by the steering committee members of the group, including Akintayo Akin-Deko, Gbenga Adebusuyi, Muyiwa Bamgbose and Ibukun Fakeye.

Other signatories are Dolapo Sikuade, and Deola Kumapayi, Yomi Layinka and Ayo Oyerinde.

The Majeobaje Movement cautioned that before the total destruction, Governor Akeredolu and his brother governors must urgently “rise today, take leadership and fulfil your primary purpose of protecting and defending the lives and property of your people. If you fail to urgently do the needful by pushing back the marauders, we are concerned that our anxious people may regain their composure and be left with no other option than to defend themselves.

“Insecurity in the South West has now reached a crisis point, partly because the Federal Government refuses to act decisively, and also because our South West governors are failing to use Amotekun effectively. Because banditry has overwhelmed the North West, Fulani herdsmen are fleeing desertification, victims of Boko Haram in the North East are seeking refuge, and the unemployed from all parts of Nigeria are looking for work.

“These people are now streaming mostly into our South West states. They often do so with a high level of aggression, including bearing of AK-47 rifles with which our people are being raped and killed with scant regard to the sanctity of life, our culture or the rule of law.”

The group decried the spate of killings, kidnappings, rape and sundry criminal activities ravaging the region under the governors’ watch, with the attendant loss of lives of many illustrious citizens and the destruction of their livelihoods.

Majeobaje wondered why the much-trumpeted South West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, is yet to be effectively pressed into the service of protecting the lives and property of the citizens of the region, against the high expectations of the citizens.

It highlighted several unresolved security breaches in the region, especially in different parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ondo and Ogun states, which had caused anguish to many families. The group said it is worrying that little or nothing had been done by the government of these states to mitigate the sufferings of residents in the hands of herdsmen, kidnappers, rapists and armed robbers or to bring the band of criminals to justice.

In a five-point recommendation, Majeobaje wants the governors to act decisively in stamping out criminal activities within the region and ensure citizens sleep with both eyes closed, especially now that the end-of-year festivities have peaked.

The group also recommended to the six governors that they “urgently allocate more funds to Amotekun so the outfit can be fully equipped and recruit more personnel to improve its operations, especially by the deployment of Surveillance Drones and Forest Rangers. The ongoing assistance to conventional security agencies should be enhanced and sustained.

“They should use new and existing laws to revamp neighbourhood associations and to strengthen local government area security committees to include traditional rulers, Amotekun/police and vigilantes.

“These two units will help document residents, deter criminals, and collate data to monitor the activities and welfare of itinerant workers such as Okada riders, farm workers, herders and others.

“They should encourage the setting up of private security companies that will specialise in intelligence gathering services as well as the imperative use of drones for aerial surveillance and the investigation of kidnappings. Also, they should set up or reboot a Security Trust Fund in each state in such a way that will encourage and compel the private sector to support with funding and management of these security initiatives.

“The governors should demonstrate leadership by physically leading the charge to secure your states, by mobilising resources at the front lines, and by rekindling the hopes of our farmers, their families and other residents to demonstrate that their governors have not abandoned them to the impunities of marauding forces.”