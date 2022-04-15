From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State have locked horns over the numbers of casualties recorded over Sunday bloodbath orchestrated by bandits in communities of Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of State Plateau. The PDP said over 300 persons were massacre by the bandits, leaving behind hundreds of agonized persons inflicted with gunshots injuries while the APC argued that the figure quoted by the PDP is not realistic but fictitious. PDP in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary John Akans said Government has failed in protecting helpless communities in the state and described the massacre as an act of wickedness. “We are really devastated by this rising ongoing massacre of innocent citizens in the State. This act of wickedness of humans against fellow humans has continued to spread freely as a result of the incompetence and nonchalant attitude of the Governor. It is no longer news that the People of Plateau have been living in danger and fear for the past 7 years. “The Governments efforts to govern the State, fight terrorism and protect the people from this ongoing killings remains a mirage because of the lethargic attitude displayed by Governor Lalong and APC which is a reflection of incompetence. “With all the killings that have been taking place in various Plateau communities, Governor Lalong has failed to take on the spot assessments of the affected areas to either comfort the traumatised or initiate actions against the killers. “It’s very unfortunate and shameful that Governor Simon Bako Lalong has chosen to abandon his people in exchange of his political ambition. He has chosen to have a better priority in pursuing his political meeting with Presidential aspirants in and outside the country while his people are left at the mercy of their killers.” The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvanus Namang in a swift statement urged the PDP to be responsible and show some respects to the devastating communities.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC Plateau State Chapter has noticed with great concern and sadness the indifference of the supposed opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state over the unfortunate attacks on our people which led to the loss of unsuspecting lives and wanton destruction of property.

“Instead of joining hands with the people of the state in condemning the acts and proferring solutions to these cowardly acts, the party has always deliberately chosen to look the other way.

“Known for its love for bogus figures, the party is the only one to have come out with a 300 number of people killed in the recent terrorist attacks on some peaceful communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas last weekend.

“We know that every live lost in such manner is regretted and condemned as none of us can create one life. This is not done as a demonstration of concern for the communities but as part of its usual irresponsible and pass time blaming of such unfortunate occurrences on the Governor of Plateau State.

“The recent carnage visited on our people in the two local governments were widely condemned by Nigerians across political divides but not so for the Plateau PDP which has isolated itself from happenings around the state and the nation.

“It always wakes up from its slumber and throws unnecessary blames on Governor Simon Lalong who is the Chief mourner in all the killings of our people by dare devil attackers.

“We call on the PDP in Plateau state to be responsible and sensitive for once and join hands with the people and government of Plateau state in stemming the tide of these attacks, killing and maiming of our people either from Irigweland or the recent surprise terrorist invasion of some Kanam and Wase communities which left on its trails the loss of precious lives and displacement of many peasants.”