Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed calls by the Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign the spate of insecurity in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described comments by President Buhari on Tuesday that he was surprised at the heightened insecurity across the country as defeatist, demoralising and traumatising.

“Our party holds that such a statement from a Commander-in-Chief, who promised to lead from the front is distressing as it further exposes an abdication of duty and shows that Mr. President is not even abreast of his major task in governance, which is the security of life and property.

“The PDP is particularly worried over this apparent display of leadership failure, as Mr. President ought to be receiving a daily brief from his service chiefs on the actual situation on ground.

“His comment, therefore, speaks volumes on the manner with which the security of our nation is being handled at the highest levels despite the huge resources reportedly committed to security issues by the Buhari administration.

“The PDP notes that such development has further eroded the confidence Nigerians repose on the Buhari Presidency for solutions, especially given his failures to rejig his security high command in the face of failures and demands by well-meaning Nigerians.

“The party therefore backs the call by the Senate Minoriry Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, asking President Buhari to resign.”