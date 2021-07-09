From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peacebuilders under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau Civil Society for Peace and Security, (COPPASA), has enjoined Plateau State residents to cooperate with the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj.Gen. I.S Ali, to emplace a sustainable peace in the state.

COPPASA’s National Coordinator, Dr Bitru Pwajok, and National Secretary Esther Mairiga, in a statement, yesterday, hailed the redeployment of his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Dominic Onyemulu and replaced with General Ali whom they described as a “thorough breed security expert.”

The statement reads: “Having rose from our quarterly meeting to appraise the peace architecture in Plateau State and among other things, we strongly commend the Nigeria Army high command for the immediate and well deserved redeployment of Major General Dominic Onyemulu as the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and his subsequent replacement with Major General Ali as the new special tast Force Commander.

“This would remain the best thing that has happened to us in recent time. General Onyemulu’s short tenure in the history of the special task force took us almost ten years backward in the pursuit for peace on the Plateau.

“Before his resumption in March 2021, Plateau had moved from a once volatile state to a business and investment friendly state. We were sleeping with our eyes closed.

“As soon as he reported, we expected that he would naturally consolidate on the laudable achievements of his predecessors, but he rather assumed a position of someone who knows all.

“He practically replaced every steps that could guarantee peace with daily issuing of threats and orders to everyone, as if the whole plateau peace stakeholders are his children, including sister agencies who should be partners in the process.

“No stakeholders could approach him to make contribution to peace because of his claimed to know all. Hence the entire peace actors on the Plateau left him alone.

“Sadly, Plateau State turned back into a killing field where at least ten people were killed on a daily basis. While some deaths were reported, some were not.

“Jos metropolis became ungovernable, businesses were shutting down at 7pm.

“Riyom and Bassa local governments went back to dark days under his watch.

“Kudos to the Nigeria police who are doing their best to curtail this menace but are handicapped due to logistic and man power.

“We are consoled in the fact that available records and information at our disposal show that the new commander is a through breed professional and detribalized Nigerian with both local and international exposures.

“We sincerely hope that he will bring his experience to bear by putting steps that will restore peace and harmony among the people of Plateau and southern kaduna.

“We in the civil society community welcome General Ali with our whole heart.

“We appeal to our people to open their heart devoid of any sentiments and give General Ali the maximum cooperation.”