The Federal Government, yesterday, reassured Nigerians that peace will quickly return to all villages and communities ravaged by terrorists across the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this while on a condolence visit to Katsina Emir’s palace over the recent passing of Dahiru Mangal’s mother, Hajiya Murja.

He said with bandits now officially declared as terrorists, security agencies have been empowered to take more stringent measures against them.

He urged Nigerians to continue to expect significant changes and improvements in the security architecture of the country, assuring that the government had put more measures in place to tackle terrorism.

“We should be able to see a very significant change in Nigeria’s security situation. I am sure that your Royal Highness will remember that only recently, the president has ordered that bandits should be classified as terrorists. And this is to enable security agencies to take more stringent actions against them,” he said.

Osinbajo thanked the Katsina Emir and his chiefs for the warm welcome, while praying for continuous peace for his kingdom and the country in general.

“This Kingdom will know prosperity under your reign. There will be prosperity, there will be happiness, joy and the country also will know peace. By the grace of God, peace would return to all our communities and villages in this state and all across the country which is according to the President’s desire,” Osinbajo prayed.

Katsina Emir, Abdulmumini Kabir, in his remarks commended Osinbajo for the visit saying:

“You coming here for the first time since when you were campaigning is highly historic for us. You are now home and you have talked about security which is indeed our major concern.

“I have just come back from Kaduna only to be surprised to receive over 100 telephone calls on planned terrorist attacks which is the order of the day. I and the state governor, don’t have any time to sleep with two eyes open, but I am highly grateful that these criminals have been classified as terrorists,” he said.