The Federal Government, yesterday, reassured Nigerians that peace will quickly return to all villages and communities ravaged by terrorists across the country.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this while on a condolence visit to Katsina Emir’s palace over the recent passing of Dahiru Mangal’s mother, Hajiya Murja.
He said with bandits now officially declared as terrorists, security agencies have been empowered to take more stringent measures against them.
He urged Nigerians to continue to expect significant changes and improvements in the security architecture of the country, assuring that the government had put more measures in place to tackle terrorism.
“We should be able to see a very significant change in Nigeria’s security situation. I am sure that your Royal Highness will remember that only recently, the president has ordered that bandits should be classified as terrorists. And this is to enable security agencies to take more stringent actions against them,” he said.
Osinbajo thanked the Katsina Emir and his chiefs for the warm welcome, while praying for continuous peace for his kingdom and the country in general.
“This Kingdom will know prosperity under your reign. There will be prosperity, there will be happiness, joy and the country also will know peace. By the grace of God, peace would return to all our communities and villages in this state and all across the country which is according to the President’s desire,” Osinbajo prayed.
Katsina Emir, Abdulmumini Kabir, in his remarks commended Osinbajo for the visit saying:
“You coming here for the first time since when you were campaigning is highly historic for us. You are now home and you have talked about security which is indeed our major concern.
“I have just come back from Kaduna only to be surprised to receive over 100 telephone calls on planned terrorist attacks which is the order of the day. I and the state governor, don’t have any time to sleep with two eyes open, but I am highly grateful that these criminals have been classified as terrorists,” he said.
“You can Fool some People sometimes but You can’t Fool all the People all the time”
Why are Nigerians being FOOL All the times?
It was obvious that the Military does not handover Insecurities to Democratically elected government during 1999 transition of Military to Civilian administration in the History of Nigeria, So why now insecurities was listed among campaign issue as well as campaign promises like usual promises of providing Good roads, electricity and water supply, Health care and free education every Four 4years end of tenure? Why all these Promise keep repeating without meaningful and permanent Democratic solutions?
The very Poor Democratic leadership at all levels systematically created insecurities and willingly turned insecurities to business which together defined BAD DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE now in this ugly situation where politicians and elected office Holders are making money from an insecurities crisis while some state Governors that unable to pay minimum wages of States workers curious about establishment of state CONTROL police not really pursuing Good Governance in a directions of raising standard of living of Nigerians Therefore How would Peace return to all the affected communities? Is it going to happened by magic or miracle? Or are those unpatriotic so called politicians and the elected Democratic leaders ready to repented from making money from insecurities crisis? So Who is Fooling Who with Peace which is not achievable?.
Why unreasonably rejoicing on the declaration of Banditry as terrorism when it never be a solutions to global terrorism in the global insecurities because those violence groups declared as terrorist are still existing, expanding and dangerous?