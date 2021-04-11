From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, has said the body is willing to work with and provide support to all relevant security apparatus to help make the country safe for all.

He made the disclosure while thanking God and congratulating the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (R.C.C.G), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the R.C.C.G Family on the safe release of eight members of the church, who were abducted by gunmen on March 26, near Doka along Kachia/Kafanchan Road, on their way to a programme.

According to a statement issued by the PFN Media Office, “It is never easy going through such an ordeal for both the captives and their loved ones. Indeed, many have been taken and never returned and that is why we must be grateful and celebrate the lives of our brothers and sisters.”

Oke also commended the Nigeria Police Force for a job well done, saying the police have through their dedication, shown what is possible with unwavering commitment to their job of serving and protecting the good people of Nigeria.

He noted that the spate of kidnappings has not ceased, and that security agency should up their games and ensure safety of lives and property of residents of the country.

Oke also urged the Federal Government to do more in strengthening tbe security architecture of the country, adding that one of the schoolgirls, Leah Sharing, abducted by Book Harm in Dapchi, Yobe State, has not been freed. He noted: “ Leah has yet to be returned and so are many others.”