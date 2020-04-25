Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Indigenes under the Umbrella of Plateau, Our Heritage (POH), has presented palliatives to helpless children, women and the aged persons who were displaced recently by herdsmen bandits in Irigwe communities at Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Hon. Alex Kwapnoe, former Commissioner and Chairman of the Group and Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity who presented cash donations to the Braa Nggwe Rigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka at his Palace in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area.

Hon. Kwapnoe said the Group made up of over 250 citizens of Plateau was pained over the consistent attacks and resolved to stand firm in defending Plateau heritage and to provide succor to hopeless and helpless citizens who are affected by violent attacks.

“This group was conceived to fight injustice that has been mated on Plateau people over the years who have suffered attacks occasion by bandits.

“We are deeply pain that several persons in Miango communities have been killed with several communities displaced. Members of this group are not happy with the turn of events and decided to contribute little to cushion the effects of the attack.”

He said 9 persons were killed recently in Hurra village and houses destroyed, leaving widows and orphans in helpless situation.

Kwapnoe expressed dismay that most of the defenseless community made up of women and children are murdered in their sleep.

“The people have nothing to defence themselves with, and they are killed daily in numbers. We are always hurt when we hear attack in any parts of Plateau.”

Also, National Co-ordinator of Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria, (ECCVN), Barriester Dalyop Solomon Mwantri, who is a member of the Group donates clothes and blankets to displaced children in the community.

He urged the community to inform the Organization if there are issues of complicity on the part of the Military for possible legal action.